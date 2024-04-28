Chefs face-off for cooking competition at Oliver's District Wine Village

Photo: Dirstict Wine Village

Foodies and wine lovers alike can watch a cooking competition and bid to judge the results for a good cause this coming weekend.

On May 5, Chef Jeff Van Geest and chef Campbell will face-off putting their culinary skills to the test with the black box challenge.

“The Village is open like normal except the Centre Plaza will be for ticket holders only that day,” reads the event listing.



Tickets to the Centre plaza are $25 and include a personal charcuterie with a glass of wine.

“Ward’s Kitchen will be serving normal menu food to the patios and their restaurant patio is open to the public as normal so you can still enjoy the show and food while the competition is happening.”

As such, no tickets are required to sit on a patio and enjoy the show.

Ward’s Kitchen joined the District Wine Village in April of last year and "is owned by industry veterans, and local residents, Scott, Mindy and Stephen Ward."



"Combined they have over 120 years of hospitality experience which expands across many of Canada’s most successful multi-unit and independent restaurant brands and concepts," reads a statement from District Wine Village.

The kitchen offers a fresh approachable food, signature seasonal cocktails, local wines and craft beers.

Sunday's competition runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and all proceeds will go to the culinary program at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.

To bid for a seat and the opportunity to be a judge, click here.