Osoyoos Desert Centre kicks off 25th anniversary year with opening event and raffle

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Centre, Facebook

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is now open and celebrating 25 years conserving the South Okanagan desert.

“It’s Opening Day and the Antelope brush are blooming!,” reads a Facebook post from the centre Saturday. “Come celebrate our 25th anniversary season.”

Now, the Osoyoos Desert Centre is operating in full swing: conserving 27 hectares of endangered Antelope-brush shrubb-steppe; conducting research; running events, activities, and field trips.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, 25 lucky visitors who were first through the doors received limited edition 25th anniversary fridge magnets. Throughout the day, artist Nancy Gray created desert-themed face paintings.

Visitors could also donate to the centre’s 25th anniversary raffle to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for two to travel Western Canada via Rocky Mountaineer with GoldLeaf Service, a roundtrip WestJet flight for two, and a $500 Burrowing Owl Estate Winery gift card.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Osoyoos Desert Centre click here.