Emergency Preparedness Week soon begins, Public Safety Canada recommends using technology

Photo: PreparedBC, YouTube

The Town of Osoyoos is telling residents to know the risks of emergencies and use technology ahead of Emergency Preparedness week.

From May 5 to 11, Emergency Preparedness week gets underway and the Town of Osoyoos joins Public Safety Canada in cautioning people to have concrete plans so they know what to do ahead of a disaster.

“By taking a few simple steps, you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies,” read a notice from the agency.

“Experience has shown that individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope better — both during and after a major disaster. “

This year's theme is "Using technology before, during and after emergencies." Officials advise residents to use technology as mitigation and preparation.

Weather forecasts, maps presenting real-time wildfire information, fooding infrastructure, and emergency alerts are all tools people can access via technology, experts say.

Emergency preparedness tips from Public Safety Canada:

Know the risks – Although the consequences of disasters can be similar, knowing the risks specific to our community and our region can help you better prepare.

Make a plan – It will help you and your family know what to do.

Get an emergency kit – During an emergency, we will all need some basic supplies. We may need to get by without power or tap water. Be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in an emergency.

Photo: PreparedBC

On May 9, a 45-minute webinar on emergency preparedness will be presented by PreparedBC. Those interested can register here.

For more information on emergency preparation click here.