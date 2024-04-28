Fire on Osoyoos' Main Street causes neighbouring Hemz Old Skool Cafe to close, unknown if it will reopen

Photo: Sarah Crookall Hemz Old Skool Cafe remains closed after neighbouring structure fire.

An Osoyoos Main Street business, Hemz Old Skool Cafe, is temporarily closed until further notice after a structure fire started at the neighbouring business last month.

On March 1, fire crews prevented the blaze from growing at the downtown tour company Loco Amigos. However, the business was lost and a water quality advisory related to the fire was issued by the Town.

One of the neighbouring stores, Unity Clothing, was saved and is currently operating. However, the fire spread to the shared wall of Loco Amigos and Hemz Old Skool Cafe, shuttering both businesses' doors.

“There was a lot of smoke and heat damage and that whole wall has been ripped off,” said Shelu Gupta, Hemz Old Skool Cafe owner.

The cafe was closed the day of the blaze, resulting in no injuries to Hemz staff, but the damage was bad enough for the cafe to remain closed.

“I’m not sure if we’re going to open again or not, depends on the situation,” Gupta said. “It's too early to decide because the whole season is gone, the whole summer would be gone.”

Opening in April of last year, the family-run establishment is known for serving a unique selection of artisan sandwiches, burgers, and samosas. The newly growing business also made it through the difficult wildfire season last year.

Hemz Old Skool Cafe owners are currently assessing damage, losses, and compensation from insurance.