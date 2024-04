Photo: Dexter Toth

A semi-truck cab can be seen in the marina at Osoyoos Lake Boat Launch and Marina on Saturday morning, nearly fully submerged in the lake water.

Police tape blocks the entrance to the marina located at 8215 Spartan Drive.

While most people launching their boat aim to keep the towing vehicle's wheels out of the water, it seem this vehicle went full-in.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.