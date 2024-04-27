Osoyoos Lake being kept high in case of dry summer

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Lake.

Those who recreate on Osoyoos Lake may notice it looks a little higher than usual for the time of year, as those in charge of lake levels plan ahead for a not-so-rainy day.

Governing bodies monitoring the levels are anticipating a potentially dry summer, as inflow levels meet the criteria for a drought.

Water levels in the lake are mostly governed by inflow out of Okanagan Lake at the Penticton Dam, but since the lake straddles the border with Washington State, an International Joint Commission plays an important role ensuring, through collaboration, that lake levels are within pre-established Goldilocks parameters — not too high, not too low.

"Between the minimum and maximum bounds for each day of the year, so they have to keep it within those bounds," explained Sarah Dunn, US section secretary with the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control.

Washington authorities are responsible for the Zosel Dam on the Okanogan River, which the Similkameen River feeds into south of the border and, in years of high inflow, can push water back up into Osoyoos Lake.

That is not a problem this year, due to low water flow coming into the lake from all directions.

Therefore, Osoyoos Lake is being treated under the "drought rule curve."

"That just gives them some additional flexibility in operating the lake and storing water or releasing water when there are tougher conditions," Dunn said.

"We're seeing that lake level being held at higher levels than would be allowed in non-drought years."

Dunn said the higher water levels may influence where and how people are able to recreate on the beaches or the lake itself, as certain areas may have different accessibility than normal.

But it's hard to predict at this point — for now, the goal is to store water just in case.

"If there aren't enough fluids coming into the basin, lake levels might drop lower. For boaters and lake users, they might see lower levels, but we don't really have a great prediction of how low things will be at this point."