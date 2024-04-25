Town of Oliver calls on the province for help with tourism industry facing fallout from climate change

Photo: Town of Oliver

Rural Okanagan communities need help recovering a dwindling tourism industry as they continue to suffer the economic impacts of climate change, claims the Town of Oliver.

As such, the Town of Oliver is asking the province to offer up funding to help diversity tourism in communities whose economic development has declined due to the effects of climate change such as growing wildfires.

The South Okanagan municipality is presenting the recommendation at the municipal advocacy body Southern Interior Local Government Association’s convention from April 30 to May 3.

“I think what brought this resolution around was probably tied a lot to what happened at the Roots & Fruits last year, during that time there was a fire up at Willowbrook and a fire up at West Kelowna and the province was telling everybody to stay away from the Okanagan because they needed all the hotels, etc. for residents that were getting displaced,” said Oliver mayor Martin Johansen.

In August of last year, the Roots & Fruits Expo parade was cancelled due to emergency protocols from the Crater Creek and Upper Park Rill Creek wildfires.

Travel bans imposed by the province in wildfire zones also affected tourism throughout the Okanagan Valley, resulting in cancelled flights and a quiet festival season.

On top of the negative economic impacts tied to climate change, Oliver’s resolution argues that tourism is an especially strong economic driver in rural communities where revenue is tied to seasonal industries.

“It’s other areas in the province that are being impacted by this as well, so how do we develop a strategic plan so that we can diversify tourism, and then once you have a sort of a strategic plan you can put a five-year plan together based on the information in that strategic plan, and try and build out a more diversified tourist strategy," Johansen said.

One way the Town of Oliver is considering to expand its tourism strategy includes hosting events year-round to encourage tourism at different times of the year. For example, the Town of Oliver has shifted the Root & Fruits Expo to June instead of August, with the aim of avoiding what is most likely to be the height of wildfire season.

The Town’s SILGA resolution also renews several asks from other municipalities, including: establishing environmentally sustainable tourism policies and programs; identifying health, safety, social and economic challenges in communities as part of B.C’s COVID-19 recovery; increasing the development of new recreation assets and visitor centres; and providing budgets and staff to operate provincial parks and related facilities year-round.

“When people come into our communities, they go to our restaurants, they go to our shops, they go to the wine village here, they do all kinds of things that help support the local economy, which is important support workers and things like that,” Johansen said.



“So, I think adapting this is just another piece of the puzzle of adapting to climate change — that as things change, we need to make sure that we keep in-step with those changes and embrace those changes so that we can continue to see the economic impact and benefit of tourism.”

The Town of Oliver will join as many as 37 other local municipalities making resolutions at the SILGA convention at the end of this month.