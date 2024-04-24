Elton John tribute joins Naramata Community Choir at the Venables Theatre in Oliver

Photo: Andrew Johns, Facebook

Elton John fans will be happy to learn that tribute act Andrew Johns is bringing The Yellow Brick Road Experience to Oliver, with a special guest appearance from the Naramata Community Choir.

On May 17, Johns will bring four decades of experience performing tribute acts, from Billy Joel to Louis Armstrong, to the Venables Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

"Take a trip down memory lane as Andrew Johns & The Jets relive all the greatest hits in this dynamic tribute featuring some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians, including four-time Juno award winner and Canada’s Walk of Fame recipient, Julie Masi from the Parachute Club," reads the event listing.

The Yellow Brick Road experience will feature Johns' band, The Jets, which includes a complete horn section.

Special guests, the 50-piece Naramata Community Choir, will join Johns and The Jets for a unique and rare performance in Oliver.

Tickets for The Yellow Brick Road Experience sold out in Penticton and Kelowna. Tickets to the Oliver show are still available while they last online here.

"Elton John’s timeless musical catalogue will be celebrated, performing such hits as 'Yellow Brick Road', 'Burn Down the Mission', 'Your Song', 'Crocodile Rock' and many more."