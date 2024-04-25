Town of Oliver finalizes tax rate increase at 5.7 per cent, a slight jump from initial rate

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Oliver property owners now know what to expect on their property tax bill soon, as the Town of Oliver finalized its 2024 tax rate, upping it slightly from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent.

On Monday, the Town of Oliver approved the 2024 tax rates during a Town council meeting.

“Because the non market change decreased somewhat

it made the tax increase go up a little bit,” said John Kurvink, Town of Oliver chief financial officer.

Before the tax roll was finalized, the original property tax increase of 5.5 per cent was set by council on February 16. Now, amendments to the five-year financial plan include requisitions from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“The revised tax roll released on March 27, 2024 resulted in a decrease to the non-market change which changed to overall tax increase from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent,” reads a report from Kurvink.

“To the average single family home the 0.2% increase will result in an annual incremental change of $3 ($45/year at 5.5 per cent compared to $48/year at 5.7 per cent).”

Altogether, the tax rates amount to $3,030,263 in property taxation, which when accounting for NCM, is up by $161,363 from last year. The latest tax roll includes business, residential, light industry, utility, and farm and recreation.