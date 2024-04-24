Low-flying helicopters in Osoyoos over the next few months

Photo: Talon Helicopters, Facebook

Osoyoos residents can expect to see helicopters flying low over the town during the next couple of months.

On Wednesday, the Town of Osoyoos issued a notice saying that Talon Helicopters would be carrying out low-level flyovers for FortisBC between April 26 and June 15, 2024.

The flights will be carried out during daylight hours, and have been authorized by Transport Canada.

“This work is part of FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure transmission natural gas lines and is an important part of FortisBC's integrity management program,” reads the notice.

Flights over any one area are expected to be minimal and the times will vary depending on weather and wildfires.

For more information on this inspection work click here.