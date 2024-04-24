Town of Osoyoos starts planning for surface water treatment facility, moves away from groundwater system

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

The Town of Osoyoos is one step closer to addressing ongoing water problems, as council goes ahead with planning a new surface water treatment facility.



During the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, members of council decided that treating Lake Osoyoos water is more feasible and inexpensive, at $51.7 million, than continuing to maintain the current groundwater system, which is riddled with high levels of manganese, iron, total organic carbon, and ammonia.

“Having a good supply of water is important to allowing a lot more homes being built here,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said during the meeting.

According to a report by Jared Brounstein, director of operational services, maintaining the groundwater system would carry a $61.5 million price tag. Meanwhile, the cost to operate both approaches is about the same at $1.1 million.

Carollo Engineers presented the Osoyoos Source Water and Treatment Feasibility Study, noting that surface water is also easier to treat since it focuses on “microbial removal and it’s a really conventional treatment processes demonstrated to work reliably elsewhere in the region.”

“In terms of sustainability of the service, I know there's there's a lot of issues in northern BC with droughts […] so, how stable is our service water supply?,” asked councillor Johnny Cheong.

Representatives from Carollo Engineers said that sustainability of groundwater and surface water were about the same. Hydraulic connectivity and strong lake water pressure would behave very similarly.

Additionally, mayor McKortoff and Carollo Engineers noted that lake water would mean less hard water running from Town taps, meaning less hard water treatment.

Engineers noted that the surface water treatment facility would easily accommodate expansion and servicing a larger area, including neighbouring municipalities like the Town of Oliver.



Town staff will be developing the scope of the water treatment facility over the next couple of months.