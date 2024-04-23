Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta fireworks fundraising far from $20K goal

Sarah Crookall

The Osoyoos Festival Society is running into roadblocks while attempting to hit its $20,000 fundraising goal for the popular Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day fireworks.

“There wasn't going to be any fireworks this year, but we felt that they are very important to the Cherry Fiesta,” said Ken Baker, Osoyoos Festival Society president.

“So we decided to take it on.”

The elaborate fireworks are known for attracting visitors across the region, but failed to go off last year due to regulatory roadblocks and organizational problems.

Now, a new company will be putting on the light show on July 1.

“The company that we on the fireworks is called Archangel and they've been in business for 35 years and they feel pretty confident the show will be fantastic.”

The volunteer-led Osoyoos Festival Society has raised just over $700 on its GoFundMe page, well short of the $20K goal. But the society is hoping a fundraiser at the Owl Pub Tuesday, and a bottle drive on May 25, will turn that around.

Bottle donations can also be dropped off at the local bottle depot ahead of the drive.

When asked, Baker acknowledged the possibility for drought and the safety risks fireworks pose.

“I know we've had the fireworks in the summertime for last 25 years, so unless Mother Nature is too windy I don’t see a reason why the fireworks won't happen.”

Cherry Fiesta will see a day full of food and entertainment, including a float, races, and vendors. Several local Okanagan bands will play music, including the local Sister Soul band and a Kiss tribute band from Vancouver.