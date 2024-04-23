Water main flushing starts in downtown Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver has started carrying out water main flushing in town and in rural areas this week.

On social media Monday, the town announced that it would be starting the flushing in the downtown areas.

The affected areas include: south of Fairview Road, Airport Street East, Tulameen Street, and Industrial area. Additionally, everywhere east Vasseux Creek will be impacted.

On social media Sunday, the town said that it would start flushing rural systems one through seven.

Residents can expect the work to be carried out until May 17.

For more information, contact the public works office at 250-485-6213.