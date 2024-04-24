All welcome at nature hike with biologist on Osoyoos' Anarchist Mountain

Photo: Facebook

Hikers can talk nature during an hour-long Anarchist Mountain Stewardship Walk for Earth Week on Thursday.

"We're going to walk around the area and talk about what habitat stewardship is, what it can look like for people on different properties," says Valerie Maida, stewardship officer with the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society.

"We'll talk about our wildlife habitat steward program, which is the program through which we partner with landowners to help them take care of their habitats."

Starting at 4:30 p.m., walkers will take Bull Moose Trail where they can meet with local residents for the nature walk and stewardship talk. Hike participants will meet on the trail at Bull Moose Road.

The hike will also take a look at local plants, wildlife, invasive species, and fire safety. For example, red osier dogwood and choke cherry plants are some plants local to Anarchist Mountain.

Wildlife stewardship, Maida says, can look like ensuring there's not too many invasive species on your property, and not clearing too much of the natural habitat.

"Or it can look like — if you don't have horses, maybe trying to encourage a creekside area to grow into a pasture if you're not using it, and expand that habitat for wildlife."

Stewardship walk hikers are asked to leave their dogs at home, but can learn plenty more about the species around them.

All are welcome to join the free event. Hikers are asked to meet at Bull Moose Trail and dress for the weather.