South Okanagan man will serve jail time in community for assault

A South Okanagan man will serve his jail sentence for an assault in the community after all, despite a previous judge's qualms.

Blayne Paul Thomas Poirier appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday, after his sentencing was previously delayed by a judge who rejected the idea of a conditional sentence for the crimes. Judge Clarke Burnett put a sudden halt to proceedings in December when he heard the submission, advising Poirier's lawyer to get a new judge.

On Monday, before Judge Shannon Keyes, court heard than in January 2022, while Poirier was out of custody on bail for a different matter, his ex called police saying he had entered her residence in violation of a a no-contact order, and physically assaulted her and her new boyfriend over a period of time.

He also caused damage to vehicles, before turning around and re-entering the home to continue the altercation.

Poirier has since expressed, through a pre-sentence report, that he never should have put himself in that position at his ex's place. He said he was enraged after his suspicions that his ex had another man were confirmed.

Alcohol is an acknowledged factor, and court heard that Poirier has been working on counselling and sobriety, staying out of trouble and maintaining a job.

"I have taken steps to better myself and move forward from this incident,” Poirier said.

Submissions from lawyers on both sides indicated support for a six month conditional sentence, meaning a jail sentence served in the community with strict conditions like house arrest, followed by probation.

Judge Keyes agreed with the general terms, but decided to suspend formal passing of her sentence to a later date, after hearing that Poirier is in the middle of moving addresses and dealing with a sick relative.