Osoyoos commuters invited to celebrate Earth Day with the Leg Day challenge

Photo: Earth Day Canada

Osoyoos commuters can celebrate Earth Day as the Town joins in on a national commuter challenge known as “Leg Day," entering a chance to win sustainable transportation prizes.

The challenge, from Earth Day Canada, is to record 10 sustainable commutes taken without a car.

“Cars are one of the biggest contributors to gas emissions in Canada,” reads an Earth Day Canada statement. “That’s why, Earth Day Canada is launching the national Earth Day is Leg Day Challenge.”

So far, over 42.000 people have participated in the Leg Day challenge.

Participants could win an iGo electric bike, public transportation for a year, or a gym membership.

The Town of Osoyoos put out a message Monday promoting joining the national program.

For more information on the Leg Day challenge click here.