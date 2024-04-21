Elvis tribute and fireworks featured at the Osoyoos Spring Festival of Arts

Photo: Steve Elliot, Facebook Steve Elliot

Spring visitors can be entertained at the Osoyoos Spring Festival of Arts, featuring a lineup of artists, an Elvis tribute, and evening fireworks, from May 15 to 19.



An original and local play, Return to the Double D Diner, kicks off the Osoyoos & District Arts Council festival at the Sonora Community Centre on May 15 and 16. The third part of the play series, written by Jim Dinwoodie, will grace the stage at 7 p.m.



On May 16, music lovers can enjoy the performance, The Drum is Calling You Home, by Juno nominee Marcel Gagnon at the Nk' Mip Desert Cultural Centre at 7 p.m. The performance will feature music, songs, stories, and reflections.

Listen to the blues from Juno and Western Canadian Award winner Jack Semple, who will play a blues performance at the Osoyoos Community Theatre on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

On May 18, Elvis fans will be happy to learn a past winner of the Penticton Elvis Festival, Steve Elliot, hits the Osoyoos Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend matinee show on May 18. Starting at 1 p.m., Vincent De Cowans covers Neil Young. At 2 p.m., local singer/songwriter Kansas Lee will take the stage. Then, at 3 p.m., enjoy the music of Patsy Cline and friends from musician Alyssa Nielsen.

On May 19, visitors can enjoy free performances at Gyro Park. Starting at 11:30 a.m., enjoy gospel music by Steve Elliott, Summerland Pipe Band, The Cawston Group, Francis Baptiste, Kuja Collective, and Johnny Carwash and The Desert Dawgz.

Additionally, on the evening of May 19, there will be a fireworks display by the Fireworks Committee.