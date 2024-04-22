Town of Osoyoos to decide on municipal tax rates, including policing and schooling

Photo: Google Maps

The Town of Osoyoos council will vote on its latest tax rates on Tuesday, which include the rates for municipal services and other taxing authorities.

According to a report from Director of Financial Services Jim Zakall, the 2024 tax rates reflect the property taxes required within the Town's five-year financial plan.

The municipal portion for the 2024 rates totals $1,005.97, which is an increase of $221.02 from last year’s municipal tax rate of $784.95.

That number includes the rate for hospital services, totalling of $130.98, which is up $5.46 from last year.

The rate for policing totals $300.59, which is up $8.99 from last year. Additionally, the rate for schooling is estimated at $1,078.85, which has been inputted as the same total from last year since the Town has not yet received the 2023 requisition.

Photo: The Town of Osoyoos Osoyoos Tax Rates 2024.

The budget for municipal portions of the tax requisition are:

• Municipal $4,174,151

• Policing $1,247,106

• General Debt $30,500

• Fire Protection $847,317

• Fire Hall Debt $173,561

The Town of Osoyoos is also responsible for collecting and remitting taxes for the other taxing authorities including the following:

• School $4,599,774 (2023)

• Hospital $587,592

• R.D.O.S. $1,125,951

• Okanagan Regional Library $312,825

• BC Assessment Authority $116,878

• Municipal Finance Authority $643

The latest property tax rates will be finalized by May 14.