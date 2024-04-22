Town of Osoyoos to decide on municipal tax rates, including policing and schooling

The Town of Osoyoos council will vote on its latest tax rates on Tuesday, which include the rates for municipal services and other taxing authorities.
According to a report from Director of Financial Services Jim Zakall, the 2024 tax rates reflect the property taxes required within the Town's five-year financial plan.
The municipal portion for the 2024 rates totals $1,005.97, which is an increase of $221.02 from last year’s municipal tax rate of $784.95.
That number includes the rate for hospital services, totalling of $130.98, which is up $5.46 from last year.
The rate for policing totals $300.59, which is up $8.99 from last year. Additionally, the rate for schooling is estimated at $1,078.85, which has been inputted as the same total from last year since the Town has not yet received the 2023 requisition.
The budget for municipal portions of the tax requisition are:
• Municipal $4,174,151
• Policing $1,247,106
• General Debt $30,500
• Fire Protection $847,317
• Fire Hall Debt $173,561
The Town of Osoyoos is also responsible for collecting and remitting taxes for the other taxing authorities including the following:
• School $4,599,774 (2023)
• Hospital $587,592
• R.D.O.S. $1,125,951
• Okanagan Regional Library $312,825
• BC Assessment Authority $116,878
• Municipal Finance Authority $643
The latest property tax rates will be finalized by May 14.