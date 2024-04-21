Wldfire behind Gallagher lake area is now 'held' according to BCWS

Photo: Joanne Sparrow

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

The wildfire burning outside of Oliver is now being "held" by fire crews, which means it's not expected to grow any larger.

The fire burning in the Dutton Creek area, in the hills east of Highway 97, was first discovered Saturday afternoon, and it grew to 4.37 hectares in size.

It's believed to be human-caused.

UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire in the hills outside of Oliver on Saturday, in the Dutton Creek area.

The fire is burning north-east of the Gallagher lake area and is currently listed as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered on Saturday and has been updated on to an estimated 4 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 2:15 p.m.

Smoke has been seen pluming behind the Gallagher lake area up in the hills outside of Oliver on Saturday afternoon.

The Oliver Fire Department said they, along with BC Wildfire Service are aware of the smoke.

BCWS is investigating at this time and Castanet has reached out for more information.