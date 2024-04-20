BC Wildfire Service tackling wildfire behind Gallagher lake area

Photo: Joanne Sparrow

UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire in the hills outside of Oliver on Saturday, in the Dutton Creek area.

The fire is burning north-east of the Gallagher lake area and is currently listed as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

It was discovered on Saturday and has been updated on to an estimated 4 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 2:15 p.m.

Smoke has been seen pluming behind the Gallagher lake area up in the hills outside of Oliver on Saturday afternoon.

The Oliver Fire Department said they, along with BC Wildfire Service are aware of the smoke.

BCWS is investigating at this time and Castanet has reached out for more information.