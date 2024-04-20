Youth archery gear stolen from Osoyoos Indian Band Archery club

Photo: Sonya Jensen

The Osoyoos Indian Band Twisted Arrows Archery Program is asking for the public's help in locating a large amount of equipment that was stolen from them early Thursday morning.

Youth Coordinator Sonya Jensen said that 23 youth bows and more than a hundred feathered arrows in carrying cases were stolen from their team trailer, after just getting back from teaching workshops in Washington state.

The coaches had planned to move the equipment back inside that morning, but instead found the trailed broken into and scavenged.

"It's probably close to about $5,000 that they've taken worth of equipment," she said. "It's just been devastating for the community because this is a program for our youth. And someone just has taken that away from them."

RCMP attended the scene, where Jensen said they did a walkthrough behind where the trailer is stored and they managed to find a few bows on the back trail.

"We did get our three of our bows back, so we're still missing 20," she added.

The club, which has been running for roughly 11 years, has spent those years building their supplies and team numbers along the way. Members have been sent to compete in provincials, nationals and the North American Indigenous games, bringing home bronze and gold recently.

"Our program isn't just for our community. We do it for other nations and other communities too," Jensen said. "We've gone to the coast for workshops, and now in the States, and, it's a big loss for all the youth really. We can provide that service to others and for it to be taken from us is really harsh."

Jensen said she spoke with OIB Chief Clarence Louie, and he told her to work on replacing the equipment.

"He's [said], 'You know what, our kids love this program. They can't be without just call and replace the equipment. If we get it back, we get it back. If not, we just have to make sure that the kids can still continue this program.'"

While she works on re-ordering gear, Jensen said they are still hopeful to get some of it returned.

Anyone who sees the gear, spots anything online or knows of their whereabouts is asked to please contact Jensen at 250-488-6961.