Osoyoos Secondary School hosting annual Pow Wow, welcoming public

Photo: Castanet

A Pow Wow is underway at Osoyoos Secondary School featuring a welcoming celebration of Indigenous traditions.

On Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, the school will host drumming, dancing, food, vendors and more.

The celebration got started just for students Friday morning, but starting at 7 p.m. Friday evening, the public are welcome.

Saturday is also open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is hosted by School District 53's Indigenous Education Committee. Host drum will be Smokey Valley and High water, emcee will be Gord Cuthbert and the arena director will be Oly Bent.

All are welcome during the public times to enjoy and explore tradition and culture. It will be a smoke and vape-free event.