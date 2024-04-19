Osoyoos club offering free two-week dragon boating trial

Photo: Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club

Ever been curious about dragon boating? Now is the time to give it a try.

On Saturday, April 20 at the Safari Beach Resort in Osoyoos, join the Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club to sign up for a free two-week trial period.

They welcome paddlers of all ages, experience and fitness levels. Training is available for both recreational and racing purposes, and paddles and life jackets are provided for the trial.

The open house kicks off at 11 a.m. at 5815 Oleander Drive. For more information, click here.