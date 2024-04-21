Spring Wine Festival hosts one-of-a kind events to sample latest South Okanagan wine releases

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Wine lovers can enjoy the latest wine releases from South Okanagan wineries while participating in one-of-a-kind events during the two week Spring Wine Festival in May.

Starting on May 1 to 12, wine tasters can experience a wine-themed escape room with the Escape the Vinstitue event at Intersection Estate Winery. Participants are encouraged to solve riddles and discover a hidden item on site.

Additionally, guests can be the first to buy Moon Curser Vineyards latest spring releases, while also sampling three library wines with the Something Old, Something New event. The estate will be rotating the library wines, depending on the day, from May 1 to 12.

May 3 to 10, visitors can enjoy a local charcuterie plate for two, paired with three of ester Creek Estate Winery’s award-winning wines.

Seven Stones Winery will then be offering a tasting of seven vintages of Chardonnay in a unique location on May 4. Featuring winemaker George Hanson, the event will be held in the winery’s caves.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5, Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek is preparing a patio lunch featuring a rosé and tapas with live music. The menu will feature locally sourced ingredients and B.C. rosés from Tinhorn Creek, Grey Monk, Sandhill, Black Hills and Red Rooster,

Wine-lovers will also be able to try cheese making with Birdsong Farm’s cheesemaker Naomi De Ruiter at Oliver Twist Estate Winery on May 11. The class with be paired with the winery's award winning wines.

Finally, on May 11, Eau Vivre Winery is hosting an Art in the Vineyard event with live music by Vincent DeCowans. Participants will be able to sample wines and view local art from the South Similkameen Arts Society.

For more information and to register for the event click here.