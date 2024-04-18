Try your best hand at the Ogopogo Poker Run, a charitable motorcycle ride from Oliver to West Kelowna

Photo: Ogopongo Poker Run Ogopongo Poker Run poster

Poker players and motorcyclists alike can try their best hand at the Ogopogo Poker Run charity ride this weekend.

Starting at Royal Canadian Legion at 11:30 a.m., players can join in on a game and a ride on April 20.



At 1:05 p.m., kickstands will be up and motorcyclists will be making three more poker stops from Oliver to West Kelowna.

The cost for single riders is $25, and Two Up is $35. All proceeds will go to the National Blind Fund for Children.

For more information and to register email [email protected].