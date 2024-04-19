South Okanagan-Similkameen hosting 'Playing in My Shoes' events promoting disc golf for all abilities

Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Similkameen disc golf enthusiasts are encouraged to experience recreation with different ability levels as part of the upcoming Accessibility Week.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 26, participants can pull up a chair or blind fold and play disc golf made for all ability levels at two locations in the South Okanagan as part of the "Playing in My Shoes" initiative. The central event will be taking place at the Keremeos Pine Park and Disc Golf course, and another will be in Penticton at the Skaha Lake Disc Golf Course.

The goal is to enhance empathy and understanding for those with different abilities.

“I have a neat sound device, or disc golf track, that you can attach to your disk if you're playing,” said Dion Eden, All-Accessible Disc Golf founder.

“If you have visual problems or you're playing somewhere where there's lots of tall grass, or bush, you can activate that with your phone and it will help you find your disk.”

During the event, four different types of game play will be offered: wheelchair throw, wrong arm throw, blindfold throw, and earplug throw.

Dion founded All-Accessible Disc Golf following a car crash injury, which led him to relearn the game after playing for a decade. He now designs and installs disc golf courses with a focus on inclusion and accessibility.

The disc golf course designer says he wants town planners and everyday people to understand how to make things more accessible for people of all ability levels.

“Somebody in a wheelchair, for example, may not think they can play disc golf because maybe it's too long or too hard to throw from a wheelchair,” Dion said.

“But that's not true at all. You can do anything and that's what this is to do is to empower people to go out and try this sport and realize, ‘Hey, I can do this.’”

Dion is currently working on developing a three-level rating system at disc golf courses to help people know which course to visit. Each of the 30 courses will be rated either wheelchair accessible, cane/limited mobility, or not easily accessible.

The Keremeos Pine Park and Disc Golf course disc golf course is fully accessible and will be the central Playing in My Shoes event location.

For more information about the event click here.