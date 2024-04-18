Hockey player from Osoyoos joins the American Collegiate Athletic Association

Photo: Crae Dawson Crae Dawson played for the Osoyoos Coyotes.

A young hockey player from Osoyoos has made the American Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1.

Crae Dawson, 20, played for the Osoyoos Coyotes and Nelson Leafs, most recently leading the Nelson Leafs with 51 points in 40 regular season games.

Dawson will be playing for the University of Mary in the 2024-2025 season.

According to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the player was recently an impact player, which put him in situations where he could succeed and grow.

Coaches also helped Dawson through the recruiting process, which they say helped him gain more exposure.