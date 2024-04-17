Alleged Osoyoos Canada Day shooter heading straight to trial

Photo: RCMP

A South Okanagan prolific offender already serving time for arson and a firearms charge will be heading straight to B.C. Supreme Court for trial.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, 31, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday anticipating a decision about a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry, which would have seen evidence assembled by the Crown presented before the judge to determine whether it was sufficient to proceed with a trial, was cancelled.

Gallagher is facing weapons charges relating to a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos in July 2022, and was recently sentenced to 45 months in jail for setting an Oliver pharmacy on fire in May 2021 and sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for the various charges relating to the April 2021 incident.

On Tuesday, court heard that the inquiry was cancelled after a direct indictment was made on April 12, forcing a change in schedule to his legal proceedings.

"This is very troubling news for Mr. Gallagher, having a direct indictment always takes away a certain privileges or rights," his defence lawyer said.

"But from my review of the law, there's nothing I can do at this point. This matter is essentially over in Provincial Court. And whatever concerns Mr. Gallagher and I have will be brought up in a different jurisdiction."

Judge Lynett Jung noted that as mentioned, it was out of her hands and all that was left to be done was schedule Gallagher to the Supreme Court.

Gallagher’s next appearance is scheduled for May 6.