Three day Pig Out Festival to be held at Osoyoos' Cellar Door & More and Spirit Ridge

Photo: Hawksworth Communications

Hungry visitors are invited out to the South Okanagan to pig out at the celebrated food festival for three days at a new location this May.

With the theme “Fiesta,” local chefs will be creating pork-based culinary options that reflect the South Okanagan from May 3 to 5. Dishes will also be made to complement various wines of the region.

“We are so excited to go the whole hog on the 2024 Pig Out Festival, showcasing our region’s wonderful wineries as well as talented culinary partners from across Western Canada, in a fantastic new location,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, in a press release.

Kicking off the festival is the Pig Out Wine Dinner on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Ticket-holders will be able to attend a reception and dinner service prepared by chef Murray McDonald.

Local wines will be poured from Gold Hill Winery, Nk’Mip Cellars, Nostalgia Wines, River Stone Estate Winery and Road 13 Vineyards.

The main event and Pig Out Festival will take place at Cellar Door & More on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food options will be available from a collect of star local chefs, including chef Shawn Cheer from Arterra Wines, chef Kenneth Dia and chef Tushar Tondvalkar from Manzil Restaurant, The Paella Guys, Rollands Meats, Nk’Mip Cellars’.

Finally, the Big Porker Breakfast will be held at The Bear, The Fish, the Root & The Berry on Sunday May 5. The breakfast menu will include including sausages, molasses pork baked beans, grilled tomatoes, egg and toast.

Tickets include tokens to food stations, wine sampling, and shuttle service.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.