U.S man to be deported after human smuggling attempt in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos/Oroville border crossing.

A U.S. man, who fled from RCMP in Osoyoos, is being deported after he was found attempting to smuggle a Mexican national family across the border in April of last year.

In a decision published Tuesday, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada ordered Andres Alberto Beckett to be deported for illegally smuggling a Mexican family into the U.S. It also found Beckett carried out the crime for financial benefit and that his actions were criminally coordinated with three or more people involved.

According to IRB hearing documents, the family arrived to B.C. by way of Ontario. Beckett entered Canada on April 4 of last year, met the Mexican family at a motel then travelled to a restaurant near the Osoyoos-Washington border.

The accused was to be paid $1,500 for transporting the family. The family also had an infant with them.

“I reviewed the evidence of how you came into contact with the law enforcement in Osoyoos,” IRB Tribunal Member Kareitha Osborne wrote in her decision. “You were observed to be running by the RCMP and running away in such a manner that law enforcement had to follow your tracks backwards into the snow and that is where they found the family of Mexican nationals.

“[It] does not appear that you were flagging down the police for help when you encountered the RCMP, but you were texting and running away from this family.”

In defence, the accused said he was helping the family of Mexican nationals get into the U.S., admitting that he knew it was illegal. The tribunal member also said that Beckett was knowledgeable about the Osoyoos and Washington area because he previously hunted and captured wild horses in the region.

The IRB did not find the accused's defence persuasive.

Beckett will not be able to return to Canada unless approved by an immigration official.