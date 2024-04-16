RDOS urges residents to store food as black bears emerge from hibernation

Photo: John Van Andel

South Okanagan residents are cautioned to store away food sources and watch for black bears, as the four-legged creatures emerge from hibernation this spring.

In a press release issued Monday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said black bears are starting to come out from their winter dens in search of food. Bears with cubs deserve extra caution, it added.

Along with the bears being out, the RDOS warns that interactions with the animals in the district “reached new highs in 2023.”

“Convenient, unnatural food sources draw wildlife into communities, creating safety concerns for wildlife and residents,” reads the press release. “Bears can smell five times better than dogs.”

RDOS tips to avoid attracting bears and other wildlife:

· Storing all garbage in a secure area, preferably a lockable garage or shed

· Washing all food and recyclable containers thoroughly before placing in bins or setting aside for depot drop-off. This can be done using a diluted bleach and water mix in a spray bottle

· Freezing potentially smelly leftovers or scraps, especially meat and fish, and waiting until just before pick-up to place them in the garbage container outside

· Removing bird feeders. Birdseed is a very high-calorie snack for a hungry bear

· Waiting until the morning of pick-up to put the garbage on the curb for collection

For more information on wildlife safety click here.