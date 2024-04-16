Rebel Luv to play tunes as hikers take Oliver Community Park for hospice

Photo: Desert Valley Hospice Society Hikers dress up for Hike for Hospice 2023.

Hikers at the Desert Valley Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice can enjoy the South Okanagan duo Rebel Luv as they walk in support of end-of-life care.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., hikers will join others raising funds at Oliver Community Park on May 26. Participants are encouraged to dress up or dance to Rebel Luv, with the aim of making the hike as fun as possible.

“There's a walking oval around the Oliver Community Park that is one kilometre in length,” said Janette VanVianen, Desert Valley Hospice Society administrator. “Our walkers can go 1,2,3 – 10 times around the oval — however many times they want.”

“Anybody that comes in with pledges … that will be their registration and they get a free hot dog and refreshment at the event.”

Playing classic rock and old country, Rebel Luv is a new musical addition to the hike and will be taking the stage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“They'll have some music to walk to, or if they want to dance around the oval, whatever they like.”

The dog-friendly event will also have wildflower and milkweed seeds on site for sale. Funds raised from the hike will be supporting programs at the DVHS House, grief support, and training programs.

Pledge forms are available at the DVHS House, Osoyoos’ Sonora Community Centre, Re/Max offices in Osoyoos and Oliver, Royal LePage in Oliver, and at the Oliver Community Centre.

Participants without pledges can register for $10.

For more information and to register click here.