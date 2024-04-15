Celebrations of Traditions pow wow on at Osoyoos Secondary School

Photo: Contributed

School District 53 is running its Celebration of Traditions Pow Wow next weekend.

On April 19 and 20, the school district is holding a spring pow wow at Osoyoos Secondary School, starting on Friday at 7 p.m

The pow wow will be include a host drum by Smokey Valley, High Water; emcee Gord Cuthbert; and arena director Oly Bent. It will be open to the public on Friday, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Participants of the event can take part in a dinner on Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., as well as a Saturday breakfast at 9 a.m.

Attendees will be able to see various vendors with the chance to win a door prize.

For more information contact Helen Gallagher at 250-498-4346.