Try dragon boating for free and attend the Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club's open house

The Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club is hosting a dragon boating open house, offering an opportunity to try paddling.

Starting at 11 a.m., those interested can learn more about dragon boating at Safari Beach Resort on April 20.

The club welcomes both seasoned paddlers and beginners to attend and learn more about the activity. The dragon boat team will also be offering a two-week free trial.

“If you like it and want to continue, you can paddle at no charge up to the May Long weekend,” reads the event listing. “After that, we ask that you make a commitment to join the club.”

The club’s boating season runs from May until September. Practice takes place Wednesday and Friday at 7:45 a.m. and Monday and Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

