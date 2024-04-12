Locals will see large emergency presence as Oliver hosts regional training event Saturday

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Oliver Fire Department is letting resident's know not to be alarmed when they see plenty of fire trucks and emergency apparatus passing through on Saturday.

Oliver Fire and Rescue will be taking part in a regional training event, bringing in other communities to conduct training operations in the rural and neighbouring areas.

OFD said they will be treating this as a live scenario, travelling in groups with emergency lights activated.

The department has worked continuously over the past weeks in partnership with BC Wildfire Service to run multiple wildfire training exercises, welcoming several departments throughout the province.

OFD said the training is crucial in helping them prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

As a reminder, as of midnight on April 15th, open burning in the Oliver District will close. This applies to all residential and agricultural properties outside of town boundaries. Anyone not adhering to the burning bylaw may be subject to fines.

Open burning and campfires are not permitted within town limits, there is no campfire ban in areas outside of town boundaries at this time.