All eyes are on a pair of birds as Osoyoos Osprey Cam goes live, visitor caught on camera

Photo: Osoyoos Osprey Cam, Facebook A visitor visited the Osoyoos Osprey Cam nest.

All eyes are on a notorious pair of local birds, nicknamed Soo and Ollie, as the Osoyoos Osprey Cam goes live ahead of nesting season.

This week, the Town of Osoyoos, with cooperation from FortisBC, booted up their webcam focused on nest on a de-energized FortisBC power pole near Osoyoos Lake.

Some keen viewers have already seen osprey visitors to the nest, posting photos to social media of what appears to be an osprey on Thursday. But users on Facebook are unsure if the visitor is one of the beloved pair they have grown used to watching.

Soo and Ollie also borrowed the nest from the original pair of ospreys that nested when the camera went up. Still, hopes are that this latest couple will hatch chicks to independence.

“The idea was to set up a camera and stream a live feed of the ospreys,” reads a statement from the town. “But there was a catch – the team couldn’t install a camera on the power pole. If there were any adjustments to be made, FortisBC power line technicians would be required to ensure they were done safely – creating an inconvenience for everyone involved.”

“It wasn’t long before a solution was proposed – mount a camera on a separate pole near the nest for optimum viewing and convenience. FortisBC crews went to work, and completed the task. FortisBC also provided funds for the camera equipment.”

With the aim of using the camera as an educational tool, FortisBC funded $4,200 for the project.

To watch the live feed of the Osoyoos Osprey Cam click here.