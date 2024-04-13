Osoyoos council to hold parcel tax roll review panel

Photo: File photo

Osoyoos council will be going over parcel tax item, including water and sewer, later this month.

On Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos issued a notice saying that it would be holding a parcel tax roll review panel on April 23.

Council will go over the water parcel tax, the museum parcel tax, and the sewer parcel tax in council chambers during the meeting.

“The rolls affected will be open to inspection by appointment only until April 22, 2024 by the undersigned below during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., excluding Statutory Holidays,” reads the notice.

According to the statement, notice of assessments were only mailed to those who were charged for the first time.