Osoyoos residents in rural districts 8 and 9 under normal water restrictions

Photo: Pixabay

Osoyoos residents in rural districts 8 and 9 are asked to watch their watering habits.

On April 9, the Town of Osoyoos sent out a notice saying that non-agricultural properties in rural districts 8 and 9 are under normal water restrictions ahead of summer.

Residents with even address numbers can water on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Residents with odd address numbers can water on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Those who have automated sprinkler systems can use them between midnight and 6 a.m. on their permitted dates. Meanwhile, those with manual sprinkler systems can operate from 6 and 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“Only one half-inch (9mm) diameter outlet (outside tap) may be used at one time for sprinkling,” reads the notice.

Water hoses equipped with an automatic shut-off can be used for washing boats and vehicles.

However, residents are prohibited from sprinkling their properties from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on any day.

Washing sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots is prohibited, except “if necessary for applying a product such as paint or preservative, or when preparing a surface prior to paving or repointing bricks, or if required by law to comply with health or safety regulations.”

Additionally, open pipes and hoses cannot be used for irrigation.

Those with physical or mental limitations can water their property on any two days of the week at a maximum of eight hours each day.

Exemptions: