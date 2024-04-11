South Okanagan preparing for flood and fire season to avoid 'false sense of security'

Sarah Crookall

South Okanagan residents are urged to get ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store, as local snowpack is currently between 70 and 80 per cent of normal.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre the province is is averaging 63 per cent of normal snowpack across the province from the start of April, which is the lowest average since 1970.

Ahead of Emergency Preparedness week from May 5 to 11, the Town of Oliver is offering emergency preparedness workshops to residents.

“So typically in May, June, communities are at higher risk of flooding […] And then kind of the June to September, the traditional higher risk time for things like wildfire,” said Adam Goodwin, Emergency Program Coordinator for the Town of Oliver.

“While the snowpack is a little bit below normal, and we always encourage residents to just take a few minutes, take 15 minutes, develop a bit of a plan should an emergency arise in our community."

"For example, the town of Oliver did see an unexpected rise in wolf cub Creek a couple of weeks ago. It wasn't anywhere near a risk to any property or any infrastructure. But we did continue monitoring it just to ensure that should something have arisen in terms of an emergency.”

To prepare for floods, Goodwin recommends using landscaping that drains water away from the foundation, pointing drain spouts away from residences and keeping storm drains clean.

For fire preparedness, he says to follow local fire bans, have shovels and water on hand and have the appropriate home insurance.

“We always encourage everyone to take 15 minutes each year. Say call a family member that lives in maybe a different part of the interior or the province and just have a quick conversation say, 'hey if wherever evacuated from our home, are we able to come stay with you for a few days?'"

Check your local community’s website for more information on preparedness, and to sign up for emergency alerts.

"In my experience supporting evacuees, evacuees that have taken 10 to 15 minutes each year to be prepared are that much more able to be resilient during an emergency."

"So, there is a significant difference in terms of resiliency and stress levels during an emergency. And for those that are able to take a few minutes and just think about 'Where would I go if there's an emergency? What can we do around our property?'"

The Town of Oliver is offering the emergency preparedness workshops May 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Oliver Seniors' Centre, May 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the seniors' centre, and May 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Oliver library.