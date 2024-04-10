Osoyoos approves capacity for EV charging per parking space

Photo: Shutterstock

It will be more convenient than ever to charge your electric vehicle in Osoyoos.

On Tuesday, the Town of Osoyoos approved its latest electric vehicle requirements as set out in the town’s zoning bylaw.

At least one parking space will be equipped with an EV charger or outlet for each single detached dwelling in the downtown core area. Outside of the core area, developers will be require to provide 1.5 EV chargers or outlets per dwelling unit.

Osoyoos has previously converted building space into parking space, equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

“We have more charging stations for 100,000 anywhere else in Canada,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

“It is possible to not make it mandatory?” asked Coun. Johnny Cheong of the bylaw. “Operating under the assumption that by 2035 all vehicles in Canada would be electric, or not fuel."

"But we're seeing a huge resurgence of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which means that if these buildings now have the underlying infrastructure and it's not utilized it seems just like a waste. So, is there a middle ground here?”

With concerns around the council table focusing on cost and need, staff said it’s possible that developers will simply need to provide the EV charging outlet, and that the charging infrastructure could be installed at a later time, or on a case-by-case basis.

With an aim of creating a charging network and transitioning to electric vehicles, council approved the decision.