'I do not believe [her]': Judge doesn't buy Oliver woman's excuse for bizarre trailer break-in

Photo: Contributed

An Oliver woman who was caught in a stranger's trailer holding his wallet has been found guilty of intent to commit a crime.

Kelsey L. Campbell, 31, appeared in BC Supreme Court in Penticton Wednesday to learn Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick's decision.

Court heard that in the early hours of April 9, 2022, Campbell broke into a trailer not far from where she lived in Oliver, accessing the home through a window.

She claimed this was how she sometimes accessed her own residence, through a window that she left cracked open, and that she thought she was going home.

Inside, the male resident was alerted to her presence, and discovered her in his hallway holding his wallet and a piece of his expensive medical equipment.

Court heard that Campbell proceeded to rip out some internet wires, then sat quietly in the kitchen, while the man phoned police.

During trial, Campbell testified she had thought the house was her own, and that she had been using drugs throughout the evening and has just "a blur" of memories — a claim that Justice Fitzpatrick did not believe, based on testimony from the victim and RCMP officer who responded, both of whom reported she seemed alert and responsive.

Fitzpatrick gave special weight to the RCMP officer's testimony, given that he has seen Campbell under the influence before, through her history of substance abuse and interactions with police.

He testified that she seemed sober, unlike other interactions he has had with her, including one just a few hours after she had been released following the break-in.

That, combined with Campbell's claim she thought she was at her own home, convinced Fitzpatrick that Campbell had entered the trailer with intent to commit a robbery.

She noted that Campbell had to break a piece of plywood to get in, and that the home she accessed was a trailer, when Campbell does not live in a trailer.

"If she had thought she was at home and about to have supper, why would she pick up a wallet and arm brace that clearly did not belong to her, from a table that was also not hers, and move towards the exit door of the residence?" Fitzpatrick added.

"I do not believe Miss Campbell, I cannot conclude that she was impaired at the time giving rise to her belief that she was entering her own home. I consider that this arises from her unreliable memory that she's attempting to reconstruct now in hindsight."

Fitzpatrick pronounced Campbell guilty of breaking and entering with intent, and will sentence Campbell for her crime at a later court date.