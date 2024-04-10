Osoyoos council increases off-street parking spots to $10K

Photo: File photo

The Town of Osoyoos is increasing the cost of designated parking spots from $3,000 to $10,000 in the downtown area.

In a council meeting on Tuesday, members agreed to raise the cost for each parking space that is needed but not given when issued a building permit or business licence via its vehicle parking regulations in the zoning bylaw.

Multi-unit residential developments in the downtown area will be required to provide one space per dwelling.

However, council cut the initially proposed cost in half during a Committee of the Whole meeting from $20,000, which was the price tag first recommended by staff.

“When I looked at all of the other communities that have this, it seems high," mayor Sue McKortoff said in Tuesdays Committee of the Whole meeting. "And I'm wondering if it's a little too high — 20,000 — just based on the other communities of roughly our size.

According to a staff report, the former $3,000 price tag for off-street parking was severely under-representative of the costs in other South Okanagan communities.

Neighbouring municipalities vary in their costs for off-street parking, from $8,000 in Oliver, $13,000 in Penticton, and over $37,000 in Kelowna.

The initial bylaw was implemented over 20 years ago and staff say the town has no reserve funds from the parking payments.

Staff responded to the committee, saying that part of the cost increase is related to the reserve and providing additional parking facilities and transit options.

Additionally, development has increased since the fee was implemented so the fee also aims to provide a cushion for future cost increases.