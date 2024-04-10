Drivers can expect continued traffic disruptions on Main Street in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver

Oliver drivers can expect continued traffic interruptions on Main Street for the replacement of utility lines and poles this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Main Street will be closed by way of Kootenay Street. As such, drivers can expect traffic disruptions on Main Street between Hillside Street and Veterans Way.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Town of Oliver said Kootenay Street will be closed for the duration of the utility work.

The town is replacing utility lines and poles along that stretch of road.