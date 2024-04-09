PHOTOS: Nearly 200 runners in Oliver 10K cross the finish line

Nearly 200 adult runners participated in the Penticton Pounders' Oliver 10K race, with 30 kids in the youth race, all of whom crossed the finish line on Sunday.

"It's exciting for the Penticton club," said Emma Carter, Penticton Pounders president.

"We've had a lot of new members join over the past six months or so. So, for a lot of our members, it is the first event that they take part in as a member of the club."

Ben Thistlewood of Penticton placed first in the men's category and Lauren Prufer placed first in the women's category.