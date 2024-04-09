Rock Creek Fall Fair 50/50 draw opens with a chance to win $45K

Photo: The Rock Creek Fall Fair

The Rock Creek Fall Fair’s annual 50/50 fundraiser draw has opened, with a chance to win $45,000.

With 9,000 tickets available, the total possible jackpot is $90,000 if all tickets are sold. The winning ticket will get half of the total.

Last year, the 50/50 winner scored a total of $30,480.



The Rock Creek Fall fair is a yearly agricultural fair featuring horse events, live entertainment, food, lawn mower races, and exhibit classes.

Celebrating its 79th anniversary, the 2024 theme is “Country Love A Fair," running from Sept. 14 to 15 at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds Facility and Campground.

The 50/50 winner will be announced on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.