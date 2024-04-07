EV charging stations could be required for all new residential builds in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Osoyoos could see electric vehicle charging stations at every new residential building moving forward.

“Equipping new buildings with the capacity for electric vehicle charging at a level where a full charge can easily occur overnight or while at work is purportedly key to supporting the transition to electric vehicles,” reads a staff report by contract planner Christopher Garrish.

The recommendations will be presented at a Committee of the Whole meeting on April 9, with the aim of creating a charging network and transitioning to electric vehicles.

As per the suggested electric vehicle requirements, at least one parking space should be equipped with an EV charger or outlet for each single detached dwelling. Additionally, all parking spaces should have an EV charger or outlet for apartment buildings and mixed-use residential buildings.

“These requirements would result in the majority of new residential dwellings constructed within the Town being provided with charging infrastructure and would also introduce requirements for non-residential uses.”

“Finally, reducing parking requirements for desired types of housing forms (i.e. higher density in the form of townhouses and apartment buildings) can be a way to spur development.”

Osoyoos council will vote on the new electric vehicle charging requirements at an upcoming council meeting.