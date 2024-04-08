Osoyoos council to decide on increasing cost of off-street parking spots to $20K

Photo: Contributed

Planning staff are recommending the Town of Osoyoos increases the cost of designated off-street parking spots by six times, from $3,000 to $20,000.

According to a report from contract planner Christopher Garrish, the current cost, implemented over 20 years ago, is severely under-representative of the costs in other South Okanagan communities’.

In contrast to neighbouring municipalities, off-street parking payments are $8,000 in Oliver, $13,000 in Penticton, and over $37,000 in Kelowna.

Currently, the Town of Osoyoos allows cash in lieu payments of $3,000 for each parking space that is needed but not given when issued a building permit or business licence via its vehicle parking regulations in the zoning bylaw.

The Town report states that, right now, the money gathered by the municipality from off-street parking isn’t enough to “cover the cost of funding future parking facilities or transportation options.”

It also notes that payments haven’t been collected since the implementation of the bylaw in 1998, and there are no reserve funds from off-street parking.

However, it also notes that the cost could fall to individual residents.

“Council is also asked to be aware that any increase in the cash in lieu payment option is likely to be passed on to tenants, homebuyers, or customers and possibly impact affordability within the (downtown commercial) zone.”

Staff warn that there could also be a lag between collection of money and construction for new parking facilities.

As such, there could temporarily be "a shortage of parking spaces in certain areas of the Town, resulting in increased competition for limited parking spots, congestion, and inconvenience for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Osoyoos council will vote on the off-street parking fee increase at an upcoming council meeting.