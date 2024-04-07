Moon Curser Vineyards hosts solar eclipse wine tasting event, bringing out the bubbly

Photo: Contributed

Sky-watchers can join others observing Monday's solar eclipse at Moon Curser Vineyards, with an eclipse and wine-tasting event.

“To celebrate, stop by our Tasting Room on Monday to taste our Eclipse 2021!,” reads a Facebook post. “We rarely pour this Traditional Method Sparkling Roussanne Marsanne, but this is one of those special times.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and peak eclipse is expected at 11:30 a.m.

In B.C., there will only be a partial eclipse, as the path of the total eclipse travels mostly across Mexico, the United States, and Eastern Canada.

Experts advise wearing proper solar safe eyewear when viewing the astronomical event, and not to directly look at the sun.

To book tickets for the wine tasting click here.