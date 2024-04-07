Father says 11-year-old boy felt safe with dogs before deadly attack in Edmonton home

Photo: GoFundMe/Robyn Black

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in an Edmonton home says he never saw the two animals act aggressively towards people.

Wesley Grist says the large dogs belonged to his roommate, and they have since been euthanized.

He says his son, Kache Grist, was comfortable with the pets and had cuddled with them before on the couch.

The father says he doesn't know what sparked last week's attack, as he was in the garage changing a tire for less than 10 minutes before he found the boy dead in the house.

He says his only son was a kind, sensitive and loving child.

He says the public attention about the killing has been stressful as he grieves and the family prepares for a funeral next Sunday.

ORIGINAL: noon

The funeral service for an 11-year-old Osoyoos boy, who tragically lost his life following a dog attack in Edmonton last week, will be streamed online next weekend.

Kache Grist was visiting family in Edmonton over Easter weekend when two large dogs attacked him on April 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to autopsy results, Grist died from a dog bite.

“Orange was his favourite colour,” Grist’s grandmother, Nancy Pearson says.

The family will be wearing orange items such as ties and ribbons to celebrate his life at Glenwood Funeral Home in Edmonton, starting at 2 p.m. on April 14.

“I do think it’s gonna be a very big service and Kache deserved it. He does. He deserves the best that we could give him and the memories we’re gonna keep. We have so many beautiful memories of him," Pearson said.



“He was so funny, he was so crafty. He just loved his grandma, loved his mommy, loved his daddy. He was such a wonderful child.”

Grist and his mother, originally from Alberta, moved to Osoyoos in November. He attended Osoyoos Elementary School.

On social media, peers remember Grist as an artistic, loving soul.

“My son attended school with this young boy before moving to BC, he shared what a kind & fun loving young man Kache was,” reads a GoFundMe post from Ashley Jorgenson.

A GoFundMe has been organized to raise funds for funeral costs and to support the family.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Edmonton police said the two dogs belonged to a roommate of Grist’s father, whom the boy was visiting at the time of the attack.

The dogs were seized by City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control. Police continue to investigate the incident.