Oliver starts drafting anti-harassment bylaw, hate incidents up 118 per cent

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver is drafting an anti-harassment bylaw, following a substantial uptick in hate-motivated incidents in the region.

“Whether we address the situation or not tells our community what we are wanting to foster,” said Cherry Fernandez, executive director of South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

During Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, SOICS gave a presentation, noting that racism incidents rose by 118 per cent in the South Okanagan over the past year.

Of that, 102 per cent were related race and ethnicity, 74 per cent were related to religion, and 47 per cent were related to gender and sexual orientation.

“I think that we've all encountered those types of situations and we don't always know what to do or what to say,” Coun. Aimee Grice said. “And so I think when you can undergo that kind of training or have those policies in place, it can really empower you to be actively anti-racist.”

Back in February, the City of Penticton indicated that it would bring back a bylaw that prohibits harassment in public spaces, following a similar presentation by SOICS.

“It seems like something that doesn't necessarily need to be totally unique to each municipality that probably can pretty be a pretty broad spectrum," said Coun. Petra Veintimilla.

"And so if you are engaged in and working with that already with Penticton, perhaps we can just tag on to that process."

Town staff said they would approach Penticton to draw up similar language in creating the anti-harassment bylaw.

According to SOICS’ 2022 Racism & Discrimination in the South Okanagan survey, 60 per cent of respondents were born outside of Canada. Additionally, 27 per cent of respondent experienced discrimination within the last 12 months of answering the survey.

“All of us have a responsibility to confront hate, to educate ourselves about it, and to treat each other with respect and dignity,” Fernandez said.